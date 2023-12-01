Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

