PVH’s (PVH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.