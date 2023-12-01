Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRON opened at $1.19 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,918.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,370,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,237.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 97,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

About Kronos Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 70,473 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

