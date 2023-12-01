Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $161.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $161.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.