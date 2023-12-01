Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $165.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.29. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.