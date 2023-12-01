HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

KZR stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

