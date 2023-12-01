First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.8 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,467.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,386.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,353.06. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,943,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.