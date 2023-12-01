First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,943,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
