Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $757.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

GMAB opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.