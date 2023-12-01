Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.16 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

