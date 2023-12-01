Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.67 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

