EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

EuroDry Stock Performance

EDRY opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

About EuroDry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.