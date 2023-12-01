EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
EuroDry Stock Performance
EDRY opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.