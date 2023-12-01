Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFLT. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,682 shares of company stock worth $11,018,527 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

