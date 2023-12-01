VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Evercore ISI

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.45.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $29.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.