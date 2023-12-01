Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $67.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

