MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $563.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $520.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

