Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

