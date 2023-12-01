Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $473.15 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.02. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.35%.

In related news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $78,191.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,081,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,786,479.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

