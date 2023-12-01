Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $481,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.