MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMYT. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.97 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $84,983,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 956,683 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 62.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after buying an additional 850,671 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $15,932,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

