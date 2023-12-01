Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.86.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $118.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.