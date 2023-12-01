UBS Group Downgrades GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $86.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

