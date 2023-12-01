Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hologic by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

