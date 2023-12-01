Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

