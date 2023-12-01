D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

DHI opened at $127.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

