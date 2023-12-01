Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.