Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.