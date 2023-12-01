EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EGP opened at $173.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

