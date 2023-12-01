DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Shares of DKS opened at $130.16 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

