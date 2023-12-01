W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) PT Lowered to $7.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $7.60 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Price Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 51.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 19.1% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 253,072 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.