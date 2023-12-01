Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

DCGO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO opened at $5.65 on Monday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $148,793 over the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DocGo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

