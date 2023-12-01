Evercore ISI Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $271.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $271.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.71.

Shares of PSA opened at $258.82 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

