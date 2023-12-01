Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFE. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Safehold by 470.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 455.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 66.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

