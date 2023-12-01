TD Cowen Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $430.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $393.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.49. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

