HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. HSBC cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.69.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

