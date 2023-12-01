Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.10 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $995.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,147,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

