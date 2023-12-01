Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

