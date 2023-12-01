AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

