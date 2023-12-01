Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

