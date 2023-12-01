Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
