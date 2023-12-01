AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 0.1 %
ALOT stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
