AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider's stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.1 %

ALOT stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

