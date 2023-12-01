ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

