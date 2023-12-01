ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.