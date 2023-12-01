HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.53). On average, analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

