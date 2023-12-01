Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URG. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on URG

Ur-Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,812.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 55,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $92,383.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,812.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,529 shares of company stock valued at $692,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,347,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,297,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 684,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.