Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $85.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.