Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

