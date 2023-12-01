Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Raised to $4.10

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $3.75 to $4.10 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

