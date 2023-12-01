Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Woodward by 85.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Woodward by 59.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Woodward by 594.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.