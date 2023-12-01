Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.64.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
