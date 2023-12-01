Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

About Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.