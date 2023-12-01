Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reed’s

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $2.03 on Monday. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.