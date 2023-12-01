Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reed’s
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.