NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NXGN opened at $23.94 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

