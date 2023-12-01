Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of DSW opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,575.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £78,440 ($99,077.93). Insiders own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

